Kern County Library in Buttonwillow reopens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buttonwillow branch of the Kern County public library reopened Thursday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library is located on North Main Street and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appontments are required to visit.

If you do not want to go in person, the library reminds readers its digital collection remains available, including access to ebooks, audiobooks and streaming content.

You can see what the library has to offer at its website.