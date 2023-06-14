BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County libraries are offering a plethora of resources at participating locations throughout this Summer.

From free lunches (for qualifying children ages 2 to 18) to entertainment and activities the library will have plenty to offer for your kids to stay busy and beat the heat.

Their program, “Leaders Are Readers” launched alongside their meal program that teaches children that reading is still important in these future leader’s lives.

Children gathered around to listen to a brand new story during scheduled story time’s. There were also other activities on the Summer calendar, such as a designated puppet show with Grandma Whoople.

“It’ll be something that they will never, ever forget.” Whoople says.

Free books are also another incentive that encourages children to do some reading of their own.

Children who read ten books, or ten hours, can receive a free book courtesy of their friends at Kern County Library.

There are also other incentives for reading thanks to local Kern County businesses, from free meal coupons at certain fast food chains to free tickets to ice skating.

Other friends like Sonic The Hedgehog were seen walking amongst Beale Library’s lobby at the launch of this Summer program.

For more information, go to Kern County Library’s website: https://kerncountylibrary.org/