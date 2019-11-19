Kern County Library holding first Winter Reading Challenge for all ages

The Kern County Library is holding its first Winter Reading Challenge from November through January.

The program tasks residents of all ages to read a minimum number of books this winter in addition to doing daily physical activities. The goal of the program is to emphasize the importance of keeping bodies and minds healthy.

Children between ages 5 and 10 are challenged to read 10 books and turn in a signed log.

Children who are 11 or 12 can do the kids challenge or can do the teen challenge, which requires them to read for at least 10 hours.

Adults are urged to read at least three books this winter. In addition, parents are challenged with reading 10 books to their children up to 4 years old.

Once a challenge has been completed and verified, the reader earns a free bookmark, coupons and other prizes while supplies last.

For more information, visit kernlibrary.com.