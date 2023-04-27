BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a few extra bucks this summer, the Kern County Library is hiring.

The library is hiring multiple departmental aide positions at Kern County Library locations to help out with the “Lunch at the Library” program for eight-week terms during the summer.

Under this job title some of the duties include: tracking stats, supporting meal service, outreach to library visitors, setup and cleanup of meal areas, and other duties as needed.

Pay is $15.50 per hour, up to 15 hours a week depending on the location. If you have questions, you can email shalyn.pineda@kernlibrary.org.

If you are interested, submit an application at this link by Friday May 5 at 5 p.m.