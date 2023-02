BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is inviting you to celebrate your love of reading by making a Valentine’s Day Card for your favorite fictional character.

You can enjoy this opportunity, also known as “Bookentines” at any of the county’s 22 library locations between Feb. 1 and 14 to make your custom card and all supplies will be provided.

You can keep your artwork or leave it at the library for your favorite character.