Kern County Library branches offering free dinners to kids as part of new Snacks in the Stacks program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is offering free meals to children as part of a new Snacks in the Stacks program.

Starting this week, the library — in partnership with Kern County Superintendent of Schools and No Kid Hungry — will begin serving dinner from 3-5 p.m. at the Wasco, Arvin and Delano branches to children ages 2-18.

The Arvin branch will be handing out meals Tuesday through Thursday while the Delano branch will be doing it Wednesday through Friday. Wasco’s meal distributions will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Starting Sept. 7, meals will also be available at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield Monday through Friday.