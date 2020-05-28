Kern County Library begins phased reopening starting next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library is starting a phased reopening June 1 with the operation of a call center to help the public with requests, sign customers up for the online summer reading challenge and other tasks.

Then on June 15, curbside services will be offered at seven branches across the county, a news release said. Those services will include pickup of requested items, grab and go lunches and customer return of materials.

Curbside services will be offered at the Arvin, Beale, Delano, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Taft and Tehachapi branches, the release said.

Research services, faxing and more will be carried out through the library’s call center at 661–868-0701, email at info@kernlibrary.org and social media communication at facebook.com/KernCountyLibrary.

Public access to library buildings remains suspended.

For more information, visit the library’s website.