Kern County Library beginning indoor express appointments

Kern County Library Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library next week will offer indoor express appointments and expand curbside services at 12 branches across the county.

Express services will allow customers to visit for a 30-minute appointment that can include browsing, using public computers, faxing, printing and using copy machines, according to a library release. To make an appointment, call 661-868-0701, email info@kernlibrary.org or go to the library’s website.

Indoor express and curbside services will be offered noon to 6 p.m. at Beale Memorial and the Arvin, Delano, Frazier Park, Kern River Valley, Rathbun, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Southwest, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco branches, the release said.

