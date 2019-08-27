Kern County Library amnesty program continues through Aug. 31

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library has dropped late fees in August to encourage people to return checked out items without fear of penalty.

The program began on Aug. 1 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 31 at any Kern County Library branch.

The program also allows people to donate items for the library’s programs.

The list includes cleaning supplies like bacterial wipes and trash bags, and crafts materials like glue and crayons. You can view the list of items the library is accepting at this link.

The program excludes accounts that are already in collections.

The library even produced a song to help you “see clearly” why it’s a good time to return items you may have checked out months ago, to the Kern County Library.