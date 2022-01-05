Kern County libraries to reopen, expand hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five library branches are set to reopen this month with four others set to expand their hours and days in the coming weeks, the Kern County Library announced on Monday.

The branches set to reopen in January include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales and Mojave libraries, according to the Kern County Library. Four branches that will expand their hours and days include the Rathbun, Rosamond, Southwest and Tehachapi libraries.

The Northeast, Lamont, McFarland and Wilson library branches remain closed.

The Kern County Library has a digital collection available to all residents and includes access to e-books, audiobooks, streaming content and more.

To access the digital library collection, visit kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.

Branches reopening:

Baker Branch Library – 1400 Baker St.

Starting Jan. 10, the branch will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boron Branch Library – 26967 Twenty Mule Team Rd., Boron

Starting Jan. 14, the branch will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

California City Branch Library – 9507 California City Blvd., California City

Starting Jan. 12, the branch will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library – 506 East Brundage Ln.

Starting Jan. 27, the branch will be open on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mojave Branch Library – 15555 O St., Mojave

Starting Jan. 10, the branch will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Branches expanding hours:

Rathbun Branch Library – 200 W. China Grade Loop

Starting Jan. 10, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rosamond Branch Library – 3611 Rosamond Blvd., Rosamond

Starting Jan. 10, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library – 8301 Ming Ave.

Starting Jan. 24 the branch will be open for two additional days. The branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tehachapi Branch Library – 212 Green St., Tehachapi

Starting Jan. 11, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full list of hours and branch locations, visit the Kern County Library’s website.