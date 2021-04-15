Kern County libraries to remove restrictions, increase to 50% capacity beginning April 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library announced it is expanding services and increasing capacity at all 13 branches to 50% beginning April 19.

In a statement, officials said the library system will be removing previously placed restrictions on services offered by the library and will increase staffing in phases.

Beginning Monday, appointments for service at the library will not be required, and patrons can enter library buildings for service during business hours.

The library will also accept donations, but at one box per donor, and library volunteers will also be allowed back at branches.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet and masks will still be required at Kern libraries, however. Curbside services will continue to be offered. Appointments for curbside service are available at the library’s website, by emailing info@kernlibrary.org or by calling at 661-868-0701.

Digital offerings are available at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.