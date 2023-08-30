BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Kern County libraries are hosting free tutoring online and in-person for children, teenagers and adults.

Library officials say the 22 Kern County libraries are partnering together with the Kern Literacy Council to bring The Tutoring Network to Kern County.

Children and teens ages 7 through 17 can receive help with reading, writing and math through the Child and Teen Basic Education program.

Adults 18 and over can receive help with reading, math and writing through the Adult Basic Education program.

Students can receive GED coaching for free in high school subjects to help pass their high school equivalency test or GED.

People can learn how to read, write and speak English from beginner to advanced levels in the English as a Second Language program.

Coaching for the United States citizenship test can be offered in the Citizen Test Preparation Test Prep.

To book a free tutoring appointment go to the Kern County Library’s website.