Kern County libraries offering grab n’ go lunches through July

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County libraries are now offering free grab n’ go lunches through July for children between ages 2 and 18.

The lunches will be offered from 12-1 p.m. at the Arvin, Delano and Wasco branch libraries as well as Beale Memorial Library. Children must be present when receiving their meals.

Arvin Branch Library: Tuesday through Thursday

Beale Memorial Library: Wednesday through Friday

Delano Branch Library: Wednesday through Friday

Wasco Branch Library: Monday and Tuesday

For more information, visit kerncountylibrary.org.