BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are partnering to offer free Narcan at all Kern County Libraries, according to organizers.

Organizers said the Kern BHRS trained library staff on how to distribute and administer Narcan.

Andie Sullivan, the director of libraries said in a news release:

Libraries are a trusted community hub where vulnerable populations come for all sorts of services and referrals. Many of our libraries are located in areas most impacted by opioid overdose and this partnership allows our organization to provide a life-saving tool to residents experiencing an opioid overdose. Andie Sullivan

Organizers said a brief form is required and Narcan is available at all county libraries. The library and Kern BHRS will track the amount of Narcan distributed and use the information to combat local overdoses.

To learn about their partnership visit the library’s website or the Kern BHRS website.