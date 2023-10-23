BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Libraries around Kern County are kicking off the Thank-A-Vet Art Card Project this week and giving community members the chance to thank local veterans.

The event is scheduled from Monday, Oct. 23 to Monday, Oct. 30 and community members of all ages are invited to Kern County Library branches to write a thank you message for Kern County veterans.

The event will be held during regular business hours and library officials will provide materials, such as pens, markers and craft supplies, according to library officials.

