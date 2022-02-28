BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced school and childcare facility mask mandates would be lifted effective March 12, a decision that parents have been awaiting since the Governor announced relaxed indoor mask mandates around the state for vaccinated people Feb. 15.

Instead, masks in schools and childcare facilities will be “strongly recommended.”

Many of Kern County’s leaders have said this announcement has been long overdue and that the mandates should be lifted sooner than March 12.

“Why wait? This should have already happened,” said Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Kern County) in a statement.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy posted, “It’s time to unmask our kids immediately. Republicans are calling for a vote on the Unmask Our Kids Act, which would return students to in-person learning and free them from Democrats’ harmful, arbitrary mandates,” on social media.

Senator Shannon Grove praised parents’ and students’ efforts regarding the announcement in a tweet: “Parents and students, your advocacy is having a true impact on the Governor’s hypocritical policies. Never stop fighting for your children! I will continue to support you.”

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ office also put out a statement on social media saying that they were awaiting CalOSHA’s response and guidance to the announcement, but were expecting it to align with Newsom’s announcement.

“KCSOS will continue to work collaboratively with Kern’s 46 local school districts and the Kern County Department of Public Health to ensure that schools continue to remain open for in-person instruction and that students are safe. Education staff, parents and students are to be commended for their patience and concern for each other as we have navigated this pandemic together.

“We welcome this news as COVID rates continue to decline and we learn more about the successful strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families,” the post said.

Oregon and Washington are also lifting their school and childcare mask mandates in March.