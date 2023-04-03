BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With communities in the Central Valley still recovering from a series of storms, the coming heat is bringing a whole new concern.

As Kern River watermaster Mark Mulkay explained on Kern County in Depth this weekend, officials are preparing for the possibility that water from melting snowpack could overtake Highway 178, cutting off the Kern River Valley and even washing into the city of Bakersfield.

After one of California’s wettest winters on record left Kern River’s watershed at 422% of normal Mulkay on Kern County in Depth said officials are bracing for the worst

“Worst case scenario could be a warm spell where that water comes off very quickly out of the snowpack, greater than what we can manage safely and then that water is going to find its own path down the channel,” Mulkay said.

Mulkay said the Department of Water Resources predicts about 1.8 million acre-feet of water will come through the Isabella Lake this spring and summer, this leaves the possibility a few hot days could result in water flowing into Bakersfield

“If debris gets hung up on bridges or weirs or anything like that up and down the river we could have flooding out of this river channel very easily,” Mulkay told 17 News.

That is exactly why crews are at Coffee Road preparing for what they call the Kern River Canal backup Weir, which Bakersfield Water Resources Director Daniel Maldonado says has capacity issues.

“In order to accommodate that capacity issue, we allowed Buena Vista Water Storage District to install those siphons to divert additional flows,” Maldonado said. “We went through this alternative management program with BV to install those siphons to keep flows going downstream and preserve the ability to divert to other canals.”

As for other potential low points in the city?

“We have staff monitoring it on a daily basis up and down the river and identifying any problem areas, Maldonado said. “At this point, we are focusing on the Coffee road weir because that’s our biggest capacity issue.”