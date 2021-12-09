Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation hosts 2021 Officer of Year Awards Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than a dozen law enforcement officers, dispatchers, investigators and citizens were recognized Thursday night by the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation.

The 33rd annual Officer of the Year Awards Dinner was held at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Among those honored was Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in July during a SWAT standoff in Wasco.

Campas’ family surrounded Sheriff Donny Youngblood as the sheriff presented Campas and his partner, Senior Deputy Diszander Guerrero, the Act of Valor Award.

Youngblood also showed a plaque with the name of Campas and the entire SWAT team that will be installed outside the Fox Theater on Jan. 12, 2022.

“[Campas] was a drill sergeant in the Marine Corps, he served in a war zone, everything he did was first, he didn’t have to be the lead on this particular incident but he chose to, he chose to, that’s what a hero does,” Youngblood said.

Awards were presented in a number of categories including dispatcher of the year, citizen of the year and officer of the year which went to Kern County District Attorney investigator Darren Wonderly.

List of honorees:

Youth Impact Award: Mukul Anand

Citizen of the Year: Cassie Wright

Businessman of the Year: Chris Branson

Wayne Ketcherside Award: Ali Douglas

Special Impact Award: CHP Officer Matthew Iturriria, Arvin PD Sgt. Ruben Gonzalez

Acts of Valor Award: BPD Senior Officer Andrew Ferguson, BPD Officer Antony Flores, Kern Sheriff Deputy Ronald Keas, Kern County Sheriff Deputy Phillip Campas, Kern County Sheriff Senior Deputy Dizander Guerrero

Administrator of the Year: Arvin Police Department Chief Edwin Brock

Dispatcher of the Year: KCSO Senior Dispatcher Jared Altenhofel

Officer of the Year: Kern County DA Investigator Darren Wonderly