Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering two free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced two free testing sites this week for local residents in partnership with the Bakersfield City School District.
This week’s testing sites are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow at the following locations:
- Monday: Emerson Middle School, 801 4th St.
- Tuesday: Casa Loma Elementary School, 525 E Casa Loma Dr.
Free face masks will be given to attendees courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield. Walk-ins are welcome and there are no pre-registration requirements, the task force said. For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.