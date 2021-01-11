Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering two free testing sites this week

(KGET) – The rioters who broke into the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday stood behind unsubstantiated claims of a fraudulent presidential election. A few members of Congress are assigning partial blame to House Minority Leader (R) Kevin McCarthy for supporting these claims.

"It was the saddest day I've ever had in serving as a member of this institution," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an address to Congress.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has already said he disapproves of the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"The violence destruction and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable, undemocratic, and unamerican," McCarthy said.

But for many these statements are not enough. Multiple members of congress have posted on twitter calling for representative McCarthy to resign. That includes representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Earl Blumenauer (D), Don Beyer (D), and former representative Justin Amash (L).

Senator Pat Toomey (R) says Representative McCarthy and other Republican members of Congress will suffer for their insistence on voter fraud.

"I think they're going to pay a big price for this," Toomey said. "Their reputations have been affected. Youve seen the kind of reaction in the media back in their home states so their constituents will decide the final way to adjudicate this."

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted his own message in response to the riots. At one point - he shamed members of Congress who supported the President's claims of an unfair election.

"But what are we to make of those elected officials who have enabled his lies and his treachery," Schwarzenegger said. "I will remind them of what Teddy Roosevelt said: 'Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President.'"