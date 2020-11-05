Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force announce additional testing sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Public Health announced additional free COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday.

According to a news release, four of the seven new sites announced will be a partnership with Dignity Health, which will offer a limited number of Flu vaccines to people via a drive-thru clinic.

“Kern County’s testing positive rate meets the Orange Tier, however, our countywide adjusted case rate and health equity quartile testing positivity rate still fall within the Red Tier metrics,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino Covid-19 Task Force. “We encourage our community to increase Covid testing, it’s very important to slow the transmission of this pandemic in our community by identifying those who test positive and can self-isolate. As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to not get comfortable and ignore all the work our community has accomplished together in flattening the curve and reopening our economy.”

COVID-19 testing site locations, dates and times:

Wasco — 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Posos Place Senior Apartments (830 Almond Court)

Delano — 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 Vallarta Supermarkets (820 Main Street)

Delano — 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Vallarta Supermarkets (1840 Cecil Avenue)