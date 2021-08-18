Kern County kids return to school

Bells across Kern County rang in a new school year for tens of thousands of local students. Today is the first day of class for kids in the Bakersfield City, Rosedale, Norris, Panama-Buena Vista, Kern High School and other districts.

For the first time in almost two years, the districts are returning to full-time, five-day-a-week, in-person classes. Class will look a little different, however, as students will be required to wear masks indoors.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise here at home, the districts say they’ll continue to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health, Kern Public Health, and Cal-OSHA.

