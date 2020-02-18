Kern County installing new stop signs in Delano Wednesday to create two new four-way stops

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is installing stop signs on Wednesday in Delano that will create two new four-way stops.

The department said it will install two signs on eastbound and westbound Cecil Avenue at Driver Road and Peterson Road at Garzoli Avenue to turn the two-way stops into four-way stops.

During the installation, traffic control will be in effect, including CMS boards alerting drivers to the newly installed stop signs, the county said. These signs will be in place for at least one week to assist drivers in becoming more familiar with the new stop signs.