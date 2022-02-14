Kern County inmate visitation resumes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced inmate visitation will resume starting Saturday.

The visitation was put on hold last month due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office announced that visitation will resume at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility.

In order to visit, you must make an appointment with the facility, according to KCSO. Even though visitation will resume, visitors will still be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information visit the Kern County Sheriff’s Office website by clicking here.