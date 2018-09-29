Kern County In-Depth: Candidates for California's 34th Assembly District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two candidates seeking the State's 34th Assembly District are the guests on Kern County In Depth.
The field includes the incumbent, Vince Fong, who is seeking his second term in office, and challenging Fong's re-election bid, on the Democratic ticket, newcomer, Nick Nicita.
17's Jim Scott speaks with the two candidates about their views for California's 34th Assembly District.
More Stories
-
Kern Corruption: A look at the 2014 marijuana grow from which former…
-
The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is set to receive nearly $4…
-
A bond measure on the CA ballot this Nov. could have major…