Kern County In-Depth: Candidates for California's 34th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two candidates seeking the State's 34th Assembly District are the guests on Kern County In Depth.

The field includes the incumbent, Vince Fong, who is seeking his second term in office, and challenging Fong's re-election bid, on the Democratic ticket, newcomer, Nick Nicita.

17's Jim Scott speaks with the two candidates about their views for California's 34th Assembly District.