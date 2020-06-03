Kern County In Depth: A look at Kern County’s coronavirus response, adjusting church health guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By most accounts, there will likely be a resurgence in Covid-19 cases this fall, during the flu season, but what if it’s a surge of such magnitude that it pushes our hospitals beyond their capacity to care for a new wave of patients?

In this episode of Kern County: In Depth, Jim Scott has your first look at the county’s alternative care site at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Also in this half-hour, Two local pastors weigh-in on how churches are re-opening their doors with Gov. Newsom’s phased-in restrictions now in place. Before the show wraps, an exit interview with retiring Bakersfield College Athletic Director Sandi Taylor.