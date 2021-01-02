Kern County hospitals welcome 2021’s first newborns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It didn’t take long before Kern County’s first babies of the new year were welcomed to the world.

Just a minute into 2021, Vivian Beagley was born. She was delievered via C-section at Kern Medical at 12:01 a.m. on Jan 1. She weighed 11 pounds, 11 ounces. Her mother Sara and father Brad say they are feeling grateful.

Adventist Health Delano welcomed its first baby of the new year a little later. Baby Daniela was born at 12:16 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 1.1 ounces. Daniela is parents’ Deysi and Fidel’s first baby.

Dignity Health Mercy Southwest Hospital’s first newborn was baby Charlotte. She was born to proud parents Carmen and Chris at 12:17 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Memorial Hospital welcomed baby Jose at 12:57 a.m. to his father Jose Sr. and mother Xochitl.

A few hours later, babby Charlee Rose was born at Adventist Health Bakersfield just before sunrise at 5:45 a.m. The parents and newborns are doing well Friday evening.