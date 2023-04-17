BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Honor Flight 46 is scheduled to head to Washington D.C. Tuesday, April 18, according to organizers.

The flight will take 100 Kern County veterans to see the memorials built in their honor.

The community is invited to thank them for their service in a welcome home celebration on Thursday at 6 p.m. as they land at Meadows Field.

17’s Mikhala Armstrong will be joining the veterans and their escorts with updates on the day’s events each evening. You can also follow along on Honor Flight’s Facebook page.