Kern County homeowners impacted by earthquakes eligible for postponement of property taxes

Kern County homeowners impacted by earthquakes have more time to apply to the state for a postponement of their property tax payments.

State Controller Betty T. Yee announced today that California homeowners recently affected by major earthquakes, winter storms, wildfires, and flooding will have until June 1 to apply for the Property Tax Postponement program.

The program allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind or have a disability and who meet income, equity, and other requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

Residents in Kern, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and other counties are eligible for the program, according to the state. Kern County is eligible in large part due to the major earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest area last summer.

Funding for the program is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements, the state said.

The interest rate for all taxes postponed under the program is seven percent. A lien is placed on the property or a security agreement is filed with the Department of Housing and Community Development for a manufactured home until the account is paid in full.

Applications and program details can be found online at https://bit.ly/2ww5VXE or by calling 800-952-5661.