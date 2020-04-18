Kern County homeless shelter gets ‘final touches’ before opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials said Kern County’s homeless shelter is closer to opening as workers put the “final touches” on the building.

The county’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop tweeted a photo of the new shelter as work continued on the site Friday.

Alsop said staff will move in next week at the new Kern County Navigation Center.

“We will move people off the street and into a better life,” Alsop’s tweet said.

The low-barrier shelter is located M Street near Golden State Avenue and has been under construction since November.

A low-barrier shelter allows for partners to stay together, pets would be allowed and people can keep their possessions.