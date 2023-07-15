BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials held a drop-off event for bulky items on Saturday morning.

The event was held at two locations: the parking lot of the Bakersfield Municipal Airport located at 2000 S. Union Ave. and the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center located at 3825 Riverlakes Drive.

There were different drop-off areas for metal items, furniture items, recycled items and trash items. However, propane tanks, hazardous materials and any refrigerant was refused.

Many items dropped off included furniture, mattresses, major appliances, electronics and water heaters.

City officials said residents have gotten rid of thousands of pounds of trash and waste at these bulky item drop-off events this year.

To find Bulky Waste Collection Events in your area, check the Kern Public Works website or call 661-862-5100.