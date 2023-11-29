BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been supporting the Children’s Miracle Network for 11 years and counting.

Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, talked about how special the day was for him and his family, along with the entire Latino community of Bakersfield.

“This is one of the days we look forward to, not only with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce but the Tamsi family and our community,” said Tamsi. “This has helped so many people in our community and we cannot wait for the new facility.”

