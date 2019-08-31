Kern County helps fill 3 trucks of supplies for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supplies have been packed and hauled off after the generosity of Kern County has helped Fill The Tundra.

Friday was the last day of our drive to help stock up the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

People donated cleaning supplies and pet accessories to help care for the animals at the shelter.

KGET teamed up with North Bakersfield Toyota and Bill Wright Toyota for the drive.

Executive Director Julie Johnson says the supplies will help on many levels to care for their animals.

“Everybody is so incredibly happy, this means the world to us, this means the world to all of our shelter pets, all of the staff,” she said.

Organizers say there’s enough donations to fill up three Tundra trucks.