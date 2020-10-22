Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk happening virtually on Oct. 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Heart Association is holding its Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk virtually this year. On Saturday, Oct. 24, participants can tune in to the American Heart Association Kern County’s Facebook page for a celebration at 9 a.m.

After the celebration, participants are asked to go out and walk, run or do any other physical activity. Participants are encouraged to post their “healthy selfies” on social media using the hashtag, #KernCountyHeartWalk. When you finish your physical activity, cross the virtual “finish line” by changing your Facebook profile picture with the Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk finish line Facebook profile picture frame.

The event celebrates survivors of heart disease and stroke and encourages others to live an active lifestyle.

To register for the virtual event or to donate to the American Heart Association, visit here.