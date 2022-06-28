BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is hosting several Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events across the county throughout July.

Residents can drop off their hazardous waste for free at any of the one-day collection events. The event only collects residential hazardous waste, and commercial and business waste is not accepted.

Residential hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, home and auto batteries, fluorescent bulbs, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals and automotive products & fluids. Even though these products can be purchased at a store, improperly discarding them can be harmful to human health or the environment.

Locations and dates for the events include:

Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill

12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

July 2 and July 16

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glennville Transfer Station

9301 Highway 155

July 20

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lebec Transfer Station

300 Landfill Road

July 23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If those dates and locations don’t work for residents, they can always drop off hazardous waste at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF

4951 Standard St.

Open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF

17035 Finnin St.

Open the first Saturday of every other month

9 a.m to 12 p.m.

Ridgecrest SWF

3301 W. Bowman Road

Open the second and fourth Saturday of each month

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public works asks residents to practice safe transportation procedures such as transporting no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip and no more than five gallons for a single container. They also ask residents not to mix materials, ensure containers are not leaking and properly sealed and keep materials separated and away from passengers.

For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste and follow Kern County Public Works on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.