Kern County has first ‘no kill’ month on record at its shelters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County had its first “no kill” month on record at its animal shelters, Kern County Animal Services announced Thursday. In a news release, KCAS said county shelters welcomed 683 animals for the month of September, with 643 of those animals still alive.

According to KCAS, a “No Kill” animal shelter is when a shelter finds placement for at least 90% of their population. September saw a placement of 94% for county shelters. Kern County was once known for its high rates of animal shelter deaths, with more than 20,000 deaths reported annually, according to KCAS. The shelter noted that in previous years an average of more than 1,700 dogs and cats were euthanized monthly. KCAS reported 36 dogs and cats were euthanized last month.

Kern County Animal Services thanked the community for the milestone.

“This is an achievement of the thousands of folks or Rescue organizations in this community that have adopted pets, fostered pets, volunteered their time, shared a social media story or promotion, featured a story about pets in our shelters, or were themselves out on the streets of Bakersfield and beyond saving animals so that those animals did not make their way into our shelters,” Kern County Animal Services said in a release.

Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said support for shelter animals increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve never seen the support for shelter animals like I have in these past seven months. The pandemic that we all face, the things going on in our society, it all has a way of distorting our ability to recognize the good that still exists in people. We just wanted to take a minute out of everyone’s day, and celebrate progress for a community in an area that it has struggled in for so long.”