BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county is seeking 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on the Grand Jury.

Jurors must be available from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2024 through June 2025. A daily stipend will be issued based on hours worked, and reimbursement will be paid at the prevailing county rate for use of personal vehicles.

The Grand Jury is an investigative body that helps ensure local governments are operating efficiently and spending public funds responsibly. It also hears evidence presented by prosecutors and may issue criminal indictments, or accusations against public officials.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens and at least 18, live in the county for at least a year and have a working knowledge of English. No one who has served on a Grand Jury in another California county within the past year, has been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office, or who is currently serving as an elected public official is eligible.

Applicants must attend an informational meeting in March 2024, after which they’ll be interviewed and nominated by Superior Court judges. Nominees are then selected through a random drawing in June 2024.

Applications are available here. The deadline is March 8.