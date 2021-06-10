Kern County Grand Jury releases report on investigation of local water districts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Grand Jury announced it has completed an inquiry into four major local water districts.

The grand jury released a report on Wednesday about its in-depth investigation into the operations of the Westside Water Authority. The authority is comprised of four districts: Berrenda Mesa, Belridge, Lost Hills and Dudley Ridge.

Following its analysis, the grand jury recommends the authority begin paying its employees through in-house payroll by the end of the year, work to standardize budgets and streamline workflow and provide higher accountability by making meeting agendas and minutes more readily available for member districts.