Kern County getting new chief operating officer

The County of Kern has announced it has hired a new chief operating officer.

Jim Zervis, who has recently worked as the acting city manager for Shafter, said he has accepted the county’s offer for the position. His last day with the city of Shafter will be on March 13 and he will start his new position on March 16.

Zervis is replacing former COO Nancy Anderson, who accepted a position with Santa Barbara County several weeks ago, according to the county.

“We’re excited to have Mr. Zervis join our team in a few weeks. He brings incredible experience to the team. His background in financial management and leadership in both the public and private sector will be a great asset to Kern County as we move forward,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in a news release. “This appointment is indicative of my office’s continued sharp focus on our financial management strategy, as well as ensuring the success of all areas of business.”

The city of Shafter has already appointed a new city manager, Gilroy City Administrator Gabriel Gonzalez. According to the city, he will take over the position on March 16.

In his resignation letter, Zervis thanked Mayor Gilbert Alvarado and the City Council members for the opportunity to work in the city of Shafter.

“I want to thank you and the prior city managers for allowing me to serve in the City of Shafter for nearly nine years,” he said. “Although we have had challenges, it has been a great experience overall and we have seen many successes. I have come to thoroughly enjoy being part of this community and have established hope these relationships are preserved.”

