Kern County gets two additional flu deaths

Kern County has seen two more flu-related deaths, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said there have been two additional deaths for this flu season since the first death was announced in December. January has seen a high of about 8 percent of emergency room visits being related to the flu.

Anyone who is experiencing flu symptoms are encouraged to stay at home, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.