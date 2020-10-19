Kern County gets second confirmed case of West Nile virus this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has gotten its second human case of the West Nile virus this year.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department website shows that the county has two cases of the virus as of Friday. The first case of the year was reported earlier this month. KCPH reported 32 West Nile human cases as well as a handful of animal cases last year.

West Nile is a disease spread by mosquitoes that most often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.

While the virus typically only causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people, the infection can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, neck stiffness and confusion.

Residents who are experiencing these symptoms are encouraged to contact their health provider.

To reduce mosquito breeding sites, remove standing or stagnant water, clean containers that contain water weekly and properly maintain swimming pools.

To decrease your risk of catching the virus, avoid mosquito-infested areas, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors, apply mosquito repellent while outdoors and ensure that doors and windows have screens in good repair.