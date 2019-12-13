Kern County gets new West Nile Virus case

Kern County has gotten a new human West Nile Virus case, according to health officials.

The California Department of Public Health has reported a total of 28 cases this year, more than double last year’s total of 13. The county is close to reaching its 2017 record of 30 cases.

This is the first new case in nearly a month. Statewide, there have been 213 cases this year as of Friday.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

