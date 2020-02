According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

Kern County has seen another flu death this season, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said there are a total of deaths for this season, the first of which was announced in December. This year’s total isn’t close to reaching the 27 deaths that occurred last season.

Anyone who is experiencing flu symptoms are encouraged to stay at home, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.