Four new cases of the West Nile Virus in Kern County have sprung up over the past couple weeks.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there have been 27 confirmed cases of the virus in the county this year. The last development was an increase to 23 cases as of Nov. 15.

The state has now reached more than 200 cases this year as of Friday.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.