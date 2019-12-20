Kern County gets first flu death of season

Kern County has gotten its first flu death of the season, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services department said it has received confirmation that the county has gotten its first flu-related death for the 2019-20 flu season. The department encourages residents to get a flu vaccine.

The department is offering flu shots for $9 at its health clinics, located in Bakersfield, Delano and Shafter.

Anyone who is experiencing flu symptoms are encouraged to stay at home, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.