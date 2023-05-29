BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At cemeteries and public spaces throughout the nation on Monday, Americans gathered to salute the fallen: those lost in America’s wars. That of course was the case in Kern County, where several commemorations were held.

Many know Memorial Day for what it has become – the traditional kickoff to the summer vacation season or perhaps for the first barbecue of the barbecue season. All that’s well and good.

But many know Memorial Day for it was supposed to be: a somber and grateful commemoration of those who gave what Abraham Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” to the nation.

This is how Memorial Day was always meant to be: With color and song and words of comfort and pride, with salutes and speeches and brass bands.

That was the case at the Park at Riverwalk, where hundreds were fortified by the annual thousand-flag display that surrounded the man-made lake, this year full to the brim.

That was the case at Union Cemetery and at Hillcrest Cemetery, where Rick Zanutto spoke about what it’s like to have lost a child on the field of honor.

In 2006, his son, Marine Cpl. Adam Zanutto was injured when his Humvee struck a roadside bomb in Ramadi, Iraq and he died nine days later. That gives Rick and his wife Donna the honor no parent wants – that of a Gold Star family.

“Having all the people here today … gives me hope and helps heal,” Zanutto said. “I don’t know if it’ll ever heal that broken heart, but it sure helps ease the pain.”

Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard: all were made welcome, but most of the love was reserved for the families left behind, the people for whom Memorial Day is a 365-day commemoration.

Jose Lopez of the Kern County Veterans Service office was at the Union Cemetery observance.

“We enjoy the freedoms that we have because of those who have fallen in defense of our freedom,” he said. “And it’s not something that we honor on a daily basis so we especially have to make sure we do it today as grand as possible.”

Superior Court Judge David Zulfa was of a similar mind.

“We must always remember those that paid this debt for our country and for our freedom,” he said. “If we stop remembering what they did for us, our freedom will come cheap and we will lose it sooner rather than later.”

“It’s a big deal,” said Gabriel Loera, also at Union Cemetery. “It’s not just a time to relax … it’s a time to reflect and pay respect.”

“Those who aren’t here today aren’t here for a reason – because they put themselves before us to pay that sacrifice,” Sammy Wells said.

They gave the last full measure of devotion to their country. That’s what Memorial Day is all about.