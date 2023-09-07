BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local fan club for the Kansas City Chiefs joined at a southwest Bakersfield restaurant to celebrate the first game of the season.

The “Official Bakersfield Chiefs Kingdom Fan Club” meets at El Rinconcito Mexican Grill, 5760 Stine Rd., for every Chiefs game.

The reigning Super Bowl champions began the season with a tough battle at home against the Detroit Lions.

Rey Villalobos knows it won’t be easy getting back to the big game but he is confident in his squad. “I know there’s a lot of people saying ‘nah you ain’t going back’ but you know what, I can’t lose faith in my team,” said Villalobos.