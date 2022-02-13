BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Super Bowl LVI was a nail-biter to the end leaving Bengals fans devastated, and Rams fans jumping out of their seats.

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

Kern County football fans flocked to bars and restaurants to watch the big game. You could feel the tension in the air.

“Normally I would root for another California team,” Jasmine Corona said. “But Joe Burrow. He won my heart.”

“I’m rooting for the Rams!” Mandy Simmonds said. “But that’s just because I’m a California girl.”

It’s clear fans couldn’t agree on who they wanted to walk away with the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

But one thing is for sure: It was fun to watch the game unfold. Fans sat on the edge of their seats from the kickoff to the final seconds of the NFL postseason.

The California Highway Patrol urges you to be careful getting home. If you’ve been drinking, call an Uber or Lyft instead of putting yourself and fellow fans in danger.