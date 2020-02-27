Kern County flu deaths jump to 11 for season

Kern County has four more flu deaths this season, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said there are a total of 11 flu deaths for the season. Just last week, there were seven reported deaths.

With the recent total, the county has exceeded the nine flu deaths that were reported last season.

Anyone who is experiencing flu symptoms are encouraged to stay at home, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu shots are still available at many partnering locations across the county, the department said.