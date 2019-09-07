Kern County firefighters sent to help battle Tehama County wildfire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are being sent to Tehama County in Northern California to battle an out of control wildfire.

Kern County Fire said it is sending three Type 3 OES engines and nine personnel to help Cal Fire battle the Red Bank Fire.

The fire is so far at only 7% containment and has burned 7.340 acres Cal Fire said Friday evening. Cal Fire said lightning started the fire.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon and officials said it is burning in a remote location with difficult access.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents in the area.