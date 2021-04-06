Kern County firefighters rescue seven people from elevator at a cement plant

LANCASTER, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters rescued seven people from an elevator at a cement plant near Lancaster on Monday.

The Kern County Fire Department Emergency Communications Center received reports of multiple people trapped in an elevator at the National Cement Company at around 4 p.m. The elevator was stuck between the third and fourth floor, according to the department.

One rescuer was lowered by a rope, then worked with other rescue team members to place ladders down the side of the trapped elevator, according to the Kern County Fire.

Officials said all seven people were able to escape safely without any injuries. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance also assisted in the rescue efforts.